U.S. Strikes Deal with China: Rare Earths Trade Breakthrough
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced an agreement with China, devised in London, aimed at resolving restrictions on rare earths and magnets. The framework awaits President Trump's approval before implementation, potentially easing trade tensions and fostering better economic relations between the nations.
In a significant move towards easing trade tensions, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick disclosed on Wednesday a trade framework with China. The agreement, formulated in London, focuses on addressing and resolving the restrictions surrounding rare earths and magnets.
Lutnick expressed optimism about the progress made in negotiations, stating that the U.S. delegation will present the framework to President Donald Trump. Lutnick expects that with Trump's approval, the implementation of the agreement will follow swiftly.
This development marks a stride in improving U.S.-China economic relations, as both sides recognize the critical importance of rare earth materials in various technological sectors.
