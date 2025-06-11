Tragedy in Gaza: Aid Efforts Under Fire Amid Ongoing Conflict

Palestinians in Gaza faced deadly attacks while trying to access humanitarian aid, with 36 killed and 207 injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Experts highlight that Israel's blockade and military actions have brought Gaza to the brink of starvation.

The conflict has resulted in at least 163 deaths near aid sites controlled by the Israeli and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. These zones remain closed to independent media. Israeli forces admitted to firing warning shots to deter individuals they deemed suspicious.

Efforts for a ceasefire continue with Prime Minister Netanyahu expressing some progress, yet cautioned it's too soon for hope. Meanwhile, the UN and major aid organizations criticize Israel's new aid distribution system, citing it violates humanitarian norms and restricts access to aid for Gazans.