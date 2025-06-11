Left Menu

Tragedy in Gaza: Aid Efforts Under Fire Amid Ongoing Conflict

Aid distribution in Gaza remains perilous as hostilities continue, resulting in civilian casualties and escalating tensions. Despite efforts for a ceasefire, the blockade and violence persist. The international community questions Israel’s new aid system, which restricts distribution amid a devastated Gaza. Humanitarian aid workers urge solutions to prevent further tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 11-06-2025 06:44 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 06:44 IST
Palestinians in Gaza faced deadly attacks while trying to access humanitarian aid, with 36 killed and 207 injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Experts highlight that Israel's blockade and military actions have brought Gaza to the brink of starvation.

The conflict has resulted in at least 163 deaths near aid sites controlled by the Israeli and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. These zones remain closed to independent media. Israeli forces admitted to firing warning shots to deter individuals they deemed suspicious.

Efforts for a ceasefire continue with Prime Minister Netanyahu expressing some progress, yet cautioned it's too soon for hope. Meanwhile, the UN and major aid organizations criticize Israel's new aid distribution system, citing it violates humanitarian norms and restricts access to aid for Gazans.

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

