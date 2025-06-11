South Korea Silences Loudspeakers to Mend North Korea Ties

South Korea has taken a significant step towards reducing cross-border tensions by halting the use of loudspeakers that broadcast anti-North Korean messages near the inter-Korean border.

The broadcasts were reinstated last year as retaliation after the North sent trash-filled balloons into the South as part of a psychological warfare operation.

According to the South's Defence Ministry, stopping the broadcasts is part of efforts to rebuild trust and foster peace between the two Koreas.

(With inputs from agencies.)