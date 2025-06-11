South Korea Silences Loudspeakers to Mend North Korea Ties
South Korea's military has halted anti-North Korean broadcasts along the inter-Korean border to ease tensions. This decision aims to restore trust and promote peace on the Korean Peninsula, following resumed broadcasts last year in response to North Korea's psychological warfare tactics involving trash-filled balloons.
South Korea has taken a significant step towards reducing cross-border tensions by halting the use of loudspeakers that broadcast anti-North Korean messages near the inter-Korean border.
The broadcasts were reinstated last year as retaliation after the North sent trash-filled balloons into the South as part of a psychological warfare operation.
According to the South's Defence Ministry, stopping the broadcasts is part of efforts to rebuild trust and foster peace between the two Koreas.
