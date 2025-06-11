South Korea Silences Border Propaganda: First Step in New Peace Initiative

In a bid to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula, South Korea has silenced its loudspeakers that broadcast anti-North Korean propaganda along the inter-Korean border. This move is part of the new liberal government's efforts to foster peace and restore trust between the two rival nations.

Previously, South Korea had resumed these broadcasts in retaliation for North Korea's provocative actions, including sending balloons filled with trash across the border. This Cold War-style psychological warfare added to existing strains due to North Korea's increasing nuclear ambitions and joint exercises between South Korea, the United States, and Japan.

The change in South Korea's approach aligns with its new president, Lee Jae-myung's agenda, who has pledged to reopen communication channels with Pyongyang. Despite these efforts, the prospects for renewed dialogue remain uncertain as North Korea has been unresponsive to proposals from both South Korea and the United States.

