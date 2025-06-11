Left Menu

South Korea Silences Border Propaganda: First Step in New Peace Initiative

South Korea has stopped its anti-North Korean loudspeaker broadcasts along the inter-Korean border, marking the new liberal government's initial move to ease tensions. This comes after years of psychological warfare campaigns involving loudspeakers and balloons. North Korea has yet to comment on this development.

  South Korea

In a bid to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula, South Korea has silenced its loudspeakers that broadcast anti-North Korean propaganda along the inter-Korean border. This move is part of the new liberal government's efforts to foster peace and restore trust between the two rival nations.

Previously, South Korea had resumed these broadcasts in retaliation for North Korea's provocative actions, including sending balloons filled with trash across the border. This Cold War-style psychological warfare added to existing strains due to North Korea's increasing nuclear ambitions and joint exercises between South Korea, the United States, and Japan.

The change in South Korea's approach aligns with its new president, Lee Jae-myung's agenda, who has pledged to reopen communication channels with Pyongyang. Despite these efforts, the prospects for renewed dialogue remain uncertain as North Korea has been unresponsive to proposals from both South Korea and the United States.

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

