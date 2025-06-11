Left Menu

Tensions Flare: Elon Musk vs. Donald Trump in Social Media Spat

Elon Musk expressed regret over his recent social media posts about U.S. President Donald Trump, which have fueled tensions between the influential figures. This escalated after public comments on political matters like government subsidies and the Congressional spending bill. White House attempts to broker peace are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:00 IST
Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, has expressed regret over his recent comments about U.S. President Donald Trump on social media.

The public spat took a notable turn when Musk harshly criticized a Congressional spending bill, leading to tense exchanges via social media platforms between the two powerful figures.

Despite efforts from White House aides to mediate the situation, Trump's comments suggest that mending the relationship may not be a priority.

