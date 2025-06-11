Delhi DDA Faces Off Against AAP in Controversial Slum Demolition
Delhi Development Authority's recent demolition drive in Kalkaji's Bhoomihini camp sparks heated debate. Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa defends actions, claiming relocation provisions, while AAP's Atishi slams BJP for instigating evictions and misleading citizens. The court-approved operations underline complex interplay of politics and policy in addressing illegal settlements.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa staunchly defended the Delhi Development Authority's actions against illegal encroachments on Wednesday, dismissing accusations of unwarranted evictions. Sirsa assured that displaced slum dwellers were provided alternative housing and criticized the Aam Aadmi Party for allegedly spreading false information to mislead the public.
In response to accusations, AAP leader Atishi labeled the Bharatiya Janata Party as a 'Gareeb Virodhi' Party. Amid rising tensions, she questioned the origins of the court order sanctioning the demolitions. Atishi accused the BJP and its affiliated DDA of pushing court interventions and ignoring the plight of residents who face displacement.
The High Court's directive facilitated the demolition at Bhoomihini camp, leading to high-profile protests. AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition Atishi staged significant resistance before being detained. The incident underscores a deep political divide over urban housing policies and the treatment of the capital's marginalized communities.
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Flare: BJP's Patra Rebuts Congress President Kharge's 'Dreadful Dream'
Political Tensions Ignite: Karnataka BJP Leader Faces FIR Over Controversial Remarks
Odisha's Grand Celebration: One Year of BJP Government
Odisha Prepares Grand Celebrations for BJP's First Anniversary
Congress Accuses BJP of Outsourcing Policies to Trolls Amid Global Diplomatic Efforts