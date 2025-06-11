FIFA World Cup 2026: Navigating Politics and Global Scrutiny

The upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup is stirring political discussions as U.S. host cities prepare to welcome fans and teams globally. The event comes amid President Donald Trump's immigration policies and travel ban, raising concerns among international visitors.

With co-hosting duties shared by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, the tournament promises a record-setting 104 matches. However, local and national tensions are evident as deployment of U.S. Marines to Los Angeles sparked criticism from figures like California Governor Gavin Newsom. Prominent personalities and stakeholders voice concerns over human rights and immigration issues.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino remains optimistic about international participation, despite existing travel bans and geopolitical uncertainties. U.S. host cities are focusing on logistical coordination and security to ensure a seamless event for global attendees, amidst evolving political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)