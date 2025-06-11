Left Menu

Division and Unity: Political Debates Shape Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Minister Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh accused the Samajwadi Party and Congress of dividing 'Sanatan Dharma and Hindutva'. Both parties denied, accusing BJP of fostering division. Singh praised PM Modi's leadership and India's progress. Opposition leaders critiqued BJP's approach as divisive, promoting societal discord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:01 IST
Uttar Pradesh's political landscape witnessed intensified debates on Wednesday as Minister Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress of attempting to divide 'Sanatan Dharma and Hindutva' while historically promoting casteism and social disintegration.

Speaking to reporters in Amethi, Singh asserted that despite these efforts, the unity of Sanatan Dharma and Hindutva remains intact. His allegations drew swift rebuttals from SP and Congress leaders, who countered by alleging that the BJP itself is the orchestrating force behind social division and inter-group hatred.

Highlighting India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Singh claimed advances in defense and economic self-reliance, projecting India as an emerging economic powerhouse. Opposition figures responded by criticizing BJP's political strategy as divisive and polarizing, asserting their commitment to inclusive politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

