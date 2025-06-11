Division and Unity: Political Debates Shape Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh's political landscape witnessed intensified debates on Wednesday as Minister Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress of attempting to divide 'Sanatan Dharma and Hindutva' while historically promoting casteism and social disintegration.

Speaking to reporters in Amethi, Singh asserted that despite these efforts, the unity of Sanatan Dharma and Hindutva remains intact. His allegations drew swift rebuttals from SP and Congress leaders, who countered by alleging that the BJP itself is the orchestrating force behind social division and inter-group hatred.

Highlighting India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Singh claimed advances in defense and economic self-reliance, projecting India as an emerging economic powerhouse. Opposition figures responded by criticizing BJP's political strategy as divisive and polarizing, asserting their commitment to inclusive politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)