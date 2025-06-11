Left Menu

Governors Unite for Northeast Peace: A Landmark Initiative

Governors KT Parnaik and Lakshman Prasad Acharya commended efforts by Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal's CM Pema Khandu in resolving border disputes, enhancing regional harmony. They discussed security, immigration concerns, and natural disaster mitigation, affirming a joint commitment to peace and progress in Northeast India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:59 IST
Governor KT Parnaik praised Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu for proactively addressing border disputes. This was highlighted in his meeting with Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya in Guwahati.

The dialogue between leaders has fostered harmony among communities linked by cultural and social bonds, according to Parnaik. He also emphasized the need for vigilance against illegal immigration, mentioning its security and demographic challenges from his experience as a former corps commander in Tezpur.

The governors discussed regional issues and pledged to work towards peace, progress, and prosperity. Parnaik highlighted the recurrent natural disasters affecting the region and called for sustainable measures to mitigate the annual flood and landslide impacts.

