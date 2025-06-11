Governors Unite for Northeast Peace: A Landmark Initiative

Governor KT Parnaik praised Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu for proactively addressing border disputes. This was highlighted in his meeting with Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya in Guwahati.

The dialogue between leaders has fostered harmony among communities linked by cultural and social bonds, according to Parnaik. He also emphasized the need for vigilance against illegal immigration, mentioning its security and demographic challenges from his experience as a former corps commander in Tezpur.

The governors discussed regional issues and pledged to work towards peace, progress, and prosperity. Parnaik highlighted the recurrent natural disasters affecting the region and called for sustainable measures to mitigate the annual flood and landslide impacts.