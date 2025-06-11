Left Menu

Heineken's $2.75 Billion Pour into Mexico

Heineken is investing $2.75 billion in Mexico, including a new factory in the southeast. This announcement was made by the company's CEO in the country, Oriol Bonaclocha, during the president's morning press conference, highlighting the company's commitment to expanding its operations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:28 IST
Heineken, one of the world's largest beer manufacturers, has revealed its plans to invest a significant $2.75 billion across various projects in Mexico. This announcement was made by the firm's country CEO, Oriol Bonaclocha, during Mexico's president's morning press conference.

The landmark investment will see, among other projects, the construction of a new factory in the country's southeastern region, signaling Heineken's intent to bolster its production capabilities in Mexico.

The move underscores Heineken's commitment to strengthening its presence in the region, responding to increasing demand and leveraging opportunities within the Mexican market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

