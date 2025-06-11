11 Years of Modi's Leadership: A 'Sanjeevani' for India

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure as a 'sanjeevani', indicating a rejuvenating era for the nation. Speaking to the media, Tiwari highlighted continued ambitious plans, projecting an investment of at least Rs 8,000 crore over the next five years.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta acknowledged the Central Government's role in Delhi's development over the past 11 years. She commended significant improvements in healthcare services, including AIIMS handling 5 lakh OPD cases annually, easing the patient load on city hospitals.

Gupta also pointed to infrastructure advancements, with the central government approving a Rs 1.25 lakh crore road project. She credited the government with the metro's expansion and highlighted welfare initiatives such as the Mudra Yojana and Garib Kalyan Yojana, which have provided financial aid and regularized colonies across Delhi.

