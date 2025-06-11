Left Menu

11 Years of Modi's Leadership: A 'Sanjeevani' for India

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari hails the achievements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 years of governance as a 'sanjeevani', emphasizing continued plans for substantial financial investment. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta credits the Central Government for transformative developments in healthcare, infrastructure, and welfare schemes in Delhi, citing major projects and benefit programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:40 IST
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure as a 'sanjeevani', indicating a rejuvenating era for the nation. Speaking to the media, Tiwari highlighted continued ambitious plans, projecting an investment of at least Rs 8,000 crore over the next five years.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta acknowledged the Central Government's role in Delhi's development over the past 11 years. She commended significant improvements in healthcare services, including AIIMS handling 5 lakh OPD cases annually, easing the patient load on city hospitals.

Gupta also pointed to infrastructure advancements, with the central government approving a Rs 1.25 lakh crore road project. She credited the government with the metro's expansion and highlighted welfare initiatives such as the Mudra Yojana and Garib Kalyan Yojana, which have provided financial aid and regularized colonies across Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

