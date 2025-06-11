Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as BJP Demands Central Forces in Violence-Hit West Bengal

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari staged a protest outside the West Bengal Police headquarters, urging the deployment of central forces in Rabindranagar following violence. He criticized the TMC government for failing to protect Hindus. The ruling TMC accused BJP of communalizing a local issue.

  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari led a demonstration at the West Bengal Police HQ in Alipore, calling for central forces in Rabindranagar, a violence-stricken area near Kolkata.

Accusing the TMC government of failing to protect Hindus during the unrest, Adhikari alleged looting and vandalism in Maheshtala's Rabindranagar area.

He demanded immediate central forces deployment to protect residents, highlighting that several police officers were injured and vehicles set ablaze, while claiming the DGP's indifference to the attacks.

Adhikari plans to seek intervention from the Calcutta High Court, referencing a previous court order during Murshidabad's communal clashes.

Many BJP MLAs and monks supported Adhikari, alleging communal intentions by the TMC, which countered by emphasizing local issue origins and urging for peace and harmony restoration efforts.

