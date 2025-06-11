Sharad Pawar Thanks PM Modi Amid Party Leadership Changes

NCP President Sharad Pawar extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for showing concern about his health status. The exchange took place during Modi's conversation with Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, an MP from Baramati, who was part of a delegation advocating India's stance on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Pawar also addressed agricultural prospects in Maharashtra, expressing optimism about the predicted good monsoon despite some delays, as forecasted by the IMD. He reassured farmers and citizens not to worry about potential agricultural impacts.

Meanwhile, political developments within the party surfaced as Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil announced his willingness to step down. Patil emphasized the need for new leadership, echoing sentiments shared during the NCP Foundation Day. "This party is Pawar Saheb's, and he should decide its future course," Patil remarked, acknowledging the collective journey ahead.