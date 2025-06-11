Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Thanks PM Modi Amid Party Leadership Changes

NCP President Sharad Pawar expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inquiring about his health. Meanwhile, Jayant Patil offered to resign as NCP (SP) president to usher in new leadership. Pawar was optimistic about the monsoon forecast in Maharashtra, providing reassurance amidst agricultural concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahilyanagar | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:30 IST
Sharad Pawar Thanks PM Modi Amid Party Leadership Changes
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

NCP President Sharad Pawar extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for showing concern about his health status. The exchange took place during Modi's conversation with Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, an MP from Baramati, who was part of a delegation advocating India's stance on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Pawar also addressed agricultural prospects in Maharashtra, expressing optimism about the predicted good monsoon despite some delays, as forecasted by the IMD. He reassured farmers and citizens not to worry about potential agricultural impacts.

Meanwhile, political developments within the party surfaced as Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil announced his willingness to step down. Patil emphasized the need for new leadership, echoing sentiments shared during the NCP Foundation Day. "This party is Pawar Saheb's, and he should decide its future course," Patil remarked, acknowledging the collective journey ahead.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025