Sharad Pawar Thanks PM Modi Amid Party Leadership Changes
NCP President Sharad Pawar expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inquiring about his health. Meanwhile, Jayant Patil offered to resign as NCP (SP) president to usher in new leadership. Pawar was optimistic about the monsoon forecast in Maharashtra, providing reassurance amidst agricultural concerns.
- Country:
- India
NCP President Sharad Pawar extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for showing concern about his health status. The exchange took place during Modi's conversation with Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, an MP from Baramati, who was part of a delegation advocating India's stance on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.
Pawar also addressed agricultural prospects in Maharashtra, expressing optimism about the predicted good monsoon despite some delays, as forecasted by the IMD. He reassured farmers and citizens not to worry about potential agricultural impacts.
Meanwhile, political developments within the party surfaced as Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil announced his willingness to step down. Patil emphasized the need for new leadership, echoing sentiments shared during the NCP Foundation Day. "This party is Pawar Saheb's, and he should decide its future course," Patil remarked, acknowledging the collective journey ahead.
ALSO READ
New Crop Varieties Boost Farming in Maharashtra
Massive Ganja Bust in Maharashtra: Four Arrested
Mumbai's Monsoon Mismanagement: Streets Submerged, Traffic Stalled
Tragic Accident Claims Six Lives on Maharashtra Highway
HC raps Maharashtra govt for `radical reaction' to teen student's social media post on Indo-Pak conflict.