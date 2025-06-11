Sri Lankan Army Chief Bolsters Indo-Sri Lankan Defence Ties

Lt Gen BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lankan Army, initiated his India visit by engaging in talks with Indian Navy Chief Adm Dinesh K Tripathi and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh. The discussions predominantly revolved around strengthening bilateral defence relations and potential avenues for collaboration.

Before these high-profile meetings, Lt Gen Rodrigo engaged with Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, delving into issues of defence cooperation and regional security challenges. His visit marks a significant effort to deepen India-Sri Lanka military ties.

Highlighting maritime security concerns, Lt Gen Rodrigo's engagement with the Indian Navy underscored the importance of joint efforts in addressing maritime threats. His visit reflects the commitment of both nations towards regional peace and marks a poignant return to his alma mater, the Indian Military Academy.