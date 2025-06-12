Left Menu

Israeli Forces Recover Hostage Remains Amid Ongoing Conflict

Israeli forces have retrieved the remains of two hostages from Gaza. Yair Yaakov, who was killed during Hamas' October 7 attack, is among those identified, while the identity of the second hostage remains undisclosed. The recovery highlights ongoing tensions between Israel and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 12-06-2025 01:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 01:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Israeli forces have recaptured the remains of two individuals who were held hostage in Gaza, as announced by the office of Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Wednesday.

Among the hostages was Yair Yaakov, who lost his life during the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on southern Israel. The offensive resulted in Yaakov's body being taken across the border into Gaza.

The identity of the second hostage whose remains were recovered has not been released, shedding light on the ongoing complexities and tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

