Elon Musk and Donald Trump: A Clash of Titans

Elon Musk recently expressed regret over derogatory remarks he made about Donald Trump, following outreach from Trump's administration. The feud risked impacting Musk's business ventures. While Musk deleted some posts, he maintained his criticism of Trump's tax bill. The discord poses challenges for both Tesla and U.S. political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 02:30 IST
Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has stepped back from his heated remarks about former President Donald Trump. This comes after significant outreach from Trump's inner circle, including Vice President JD Vance, urging a cooling of tensions.

The discord, which saw Musk threatening a new political party and criticizing Trump's tax bill as exorbitant, has implications for Musk's business ventures. Notably, it threatens to impact Tesla's market position, especially given its reliance on government contracts.

Despite Musk expressing regret over certain comments and deleting some controversial posts, his critical stance on the tax bill prevails. The situation underscores the delicate balance between powerful business interests and political dynamics in the U.S.

