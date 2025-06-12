Elon Musk and Donald Trump: A Clash of Titans

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has stepped back from his heated remarks about former President Donald Trump. This comes after significant outreach from Trump's inner circle, including Vice President JD Vance, urging a cooling of tensions.

The discord, which saw Musk threatening a new political party and criticizing Trump's tax bill as exorbitant, has implications for Musk's business ventures. Notably, it threatens to impact Tesla's market position, especially given its reliance on government contracts.

Despite Musk expressing regret over certain comments and deleting some controversial posts, his critical stance on the tax bill prevails. The situation underscores the delicate balance between powerful business interests and political dynamics in the U.S.