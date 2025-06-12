A Military Stand-off: U.S. Troops in Los Angeles Amid Immigration Protests

The controversy over the use of military forces in U.S. cities has intensified as President Trump deploys troops to Los Angeles in response to immigration protests. The decision, which faced stark opposition from California Governor Gavin Newsom, has spurred a legal battle and debate over military involvement in civilian matters.

On the ground, 700 Marines and 4,000 National Guard troops have been positioned to support local law enforcement, with strict orders to detain but not arrest protestors. This move has triggered widespread protests and a lawsuit from California, arguing that the criteria for military deployment have not been met.

Despite the tension and unrest, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass criticizes the federal overreach, while former Marine and local mayor Arturo Flores urges military personnel to remember their oath to the Constitution and American citizens. Nationwide, protests continue to gain momentum ahead of a mass demonstration planned for Saturday.

