BJP's Dubey Slams Rahul Gandhi: History, Politics, and Controversy

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey fiercely criticized Rahul Gandhi, urging him to revisit historical facts about the India-US nuclear deal, and challenged the Congress leader on various issues, including alleged electoral misconduct by Gandhi's family and past Indo-China relations influenced by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 11:01 IST
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging him to revisit historical details concerning the Henry J Hyde United States-India Peaceful Atomic Energy Act of 2006. Dubey contends that the Act compromised India's sovereignty, likening India's position to a modern-day servitude under American oversight.

Taking further aim at the Congress, Dubey speculated on the influence exercised by the US in 2008, alleging financial inducements were used to sway Indian MPs to support the Act. He questioned the sovereignty of India if subjected to American legislative dictates, pointing out Gandhi's position as General Secretary during that period.

Dubey expanded his critique to international relations, accusing Jawaharlal Nehru of isolating India through non-alignment policies while claiming Indira Gandhi manipulated the 1971 elections. The post underscores Dubey's broader narrative of Congress's alleged historical missteps and electoral malpractices.

