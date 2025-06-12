Emerging Markets Surge Amid Weaker Dollar and Trade War Uncertainty
Emerging market currencies reached a record high, buoyed by a weaker U.S. dollar and expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, Poland's pro-EU government won a confidence vote, yet its currency fell. Economic challenges persist across Central Europe, affecting local currencies and markets.
Emerging market currencies soared to a record high on Thursday, taking advantage of a weaker U.S. dollar, while Polish assets declined despite a pro-European coalition securing a confidence vote.
The MSCI emerging market currencies index continued its upward trajectory, gaining 0.4% to reach a new height. The index benefited from the dollar's loss of 0.3%, fueled by expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut amid trade war uncertainties.
As the U.S.-China trade discussions linger with scant details, Poland witnessed a political shift. Prime Minister Donald Tusk's coalition secured a confidence vote, though the zloty fell 0.3% against the euro. Meanwhile, economic uncertainties persist across Central Europe, challenging growth forecasts.
