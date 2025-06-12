Emerging Markets Surge Amid Weaker Dollar and Trade War Uncertainty

Emerging market currencies soared to a record high on Thursday, taking advantage of a weaker U.S. dollar, while Polish assets declined despite a pro-European coalition securing a confidence vote.

The MSCI emerging market currencies index continued its upward trajectory, gaining 0.4% to reach a new height. The index benefited from the dollar's loss of 0.3%, fueled by expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut amid trade war uncertainties.

As the U.S.-China trade discussions linger with scant details, Poland witnessed a political shift. Prime Minister Donald Tusk's coalition secured a confidence vote, though the zloty fell 0.3% against the euro. Meanwhile, economic uncertainties persist across Central Europe, challenging growth forecasts.