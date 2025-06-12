Left Menu

Iran Defies International Pressure with New Nuclear Moves

The UN nuclear watchdog's board has formally identified Iran's non-compliance with nuclear obligations, potentially reviving UN sanctions. Iran announced plans for a new enrichment facility, escalating tensions. Western nations urge transparency while considering restored sanctions. Diplomatic channels remain open, but failure to cooperate could lead to Security Council actions.

Updated: 12-06-2025 15:09 IST
In a significant move, the United Nations nuclear watchdog has officially cited Iran for failing to adhere to its nuclear obligations. This marks the first such determination in twenty years and could escalate tensions, paving the way for the potential restoration of United Nations sanctions on Tehran later this year.

In immediate response, Iran declared its intention to establish a new enrichment facility in a 'secure location,' announcing further measures. This decision follows a resolution supported by 19 nations on the International Atomic Energy Agency's board, urging Iran to provide immediate answers in an ongoing investigation into undeclared nuclear activities.

The resolution, driven by France, the UK, Germany, and the US, indicates the possibility that Iran maintained a covert nuclear weapons program. The document also aligns with continued diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran, aiming for a resolution that satisfies international concerns, thereby keeping the door open for constructive dialogue.

