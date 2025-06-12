Left Menu

Unemployment Crisis Sparks Statewide Protests in Bihar

The Congress in Bihar organized demonstrations against the Nitish Kumar government's job creation record and threatened to oust the NDA from power. Protesters criticized the government's failure to fill vacant posts and highlighted the unemployment crisis with padlocks on the gates of employment offices.

The Congress party in Bihar ramped up pressure on the Nitish Kumar government Thursday, alleging its failure in job creation through state-wide protests. Leading the movement were top politicians like Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, who joined scores of demonstrators at Patna's 'Niyojan Bhavan', condemning the administration's inefficiency.

Raising their voices against 'record joblessness' that has plagued the state for two decades, Hooda pointed out the mass migration prompted by the lack of opportunities. Criticism was particularly strong over the state's inability to hold competitive exams without issues like question paper leaks.

Echoing public sentiments, the protests emphasized the party's campaign 'Naukri Do Ya Gaddi Chhodo'—either provide jobs or relinquish power. The Congress party stationed padlocks at employment offices to highlight these as 'defunct', arguing their closure if they remain ineffective.

