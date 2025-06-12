Left Menu

US Military Parade: Divided Opinions Amidst Costly Celebration

A military parade in Washington to celebrate the US Army's 250th anniversary garners mixed reactions. While President Trump's decision is more approved than disapproved, most Americans find it a poor use of funds. Republicans generally support it, but Democrats and independents express reservations concerning cost and symbolism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

This weekend, Washington will host a military parade marking the 250th anniversary of the US Army, a move that has sparked varied reactions among Americans. A new survey reveals that more adults approve than disapprove of President Donald Trump's decision to hold the event.

Despite the approval, about 60% believe the parade, expected to cost tens of millions of taxpayer dollars, is a misuse of government funds. The parade will feature extensive military equipment and thousands of soldiers, alongside concerts, fireworks, and other activities on the National Mall.

Opinions diverge across political lines: while Republicans largely support the parade, Democrats and independents question its necessity and find the expense unjustifiable. Concerns also rise about the parade's symbolic resemblance to military displays in authoritarian regimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

