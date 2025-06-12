US Military Parade: Divided Opinions Amidst Costly Celebration

This weekend, Washington will host a military parade marking the 250th anniversary of the US Army, a move that has sparked varied reactions among Americans. A new survey reveals that more adults approve than disapprove of President Donald Trump's decision to hold the event.

Despite the approval, about 60% believe the parade, expected to cost tens of millions of taxpayer dollars, is a misuse of government funds. The parade will feature extensive military equipment and thousands of soldiers, alongside concerts, fireworks, and other activities on the National Mall.

Opinions diverge across political lines: while Republicans largely support the parade, Democrats and independents question its necessity and find the expense unjustifiable. Concerns also rise about the parade's symbolic resemblance to military displays in authoritarian regimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)