BJP Plans Mock Parliaments to Highlight Emergency Era's 'Great Sin'

The BJP aims to host mock parliaments to inform the youth about the 1975 Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which they deem a 'great sin'. This period involved constitutional sacrifices for political ambitions, and the party seeks to educate on these events and counter Congress's claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The BJP announced plans to organize mock parliaments to educate young Indians about the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. This era, termed by the BJP as a 'great sin,' saw the suspension of constitutional rights for political gains, according to the party's spokesperson.

The Emergency, lasting 21 months, was characterized by censorship, mass sterilizations, and centralization of power. BJP aims to demonstrate these historical events to the youth, arguing that such actions were detrimental to democratic principles.

This initiative coincides with the anniversary of the Emergency, which the current government observes as 'Constitution Murder Day'. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has criticized Congress for its recent remarks on foreign policy and internal politics, advocating for a focus on current governance instead.

