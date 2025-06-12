Guiding the Voices: Modi's Counsel to BJP Spokespersons
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BJP national spokespersons, emphasizing adherence to the party's principles and remaining grounded. Drawing from his extensive experience, he urged them to stay informed on issues. The BJP provided no official details as spokesperson Sambit Patra labeled it an internal affair.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting with BJP national spokespersons, highlighting the importance of embodying the party's principles in their roles, said informed sources.
Regularly engaging with organizational leaders, Modi uses these meetings to communicate effectively and gather feedback on various fronts.
During this recent interaction, Modi called upon his vast experience within the BJP and frequent media engagements to offer advice. He emphasized the need for humility, staying grounded, and being well-versed on relevant matters. The BJP, for its part, withheld official comments about the meeting, with spokesperson Sambit Patra mentioning its internal nature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
