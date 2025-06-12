Left Menu

BJP Postpones Protest Amidst Tragedy

Karnataka BJP postponed its protest against the state government over a stampede incident after an Air India plane crash in Gujarat. Originally planned for June 13 in Bengaluru, the protest aimed to address the government's alleged lack of preparedness. No new date for the protest has been announced.

The Karnataka BJP has decided to postpone its significant protest slated for June 13 in Bengaluru. This decision comes in the wake of a tragic Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad, which claimed multiple lives.

The protest was originally intended to hold the state government accountable for a stampede that resulted in 11 deaths, accusing it of being ill-prepared. The BJP had planned to lay siege to the Chief Minister's residence, demanding accountability and resignations from key state officials.

Despite the change in plans, BJP leaders did not announce a new date for the protest. They have communicated the postponement to party workers and expressed their condolences for the plane crash victims. The crash involved a London-bound Air India flight that tragically came down in a residential area.

