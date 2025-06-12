BJP Postpones Protest Amidst Tragedy

The Karnataka BJP has decided to postpone its significant protest slated for June 13 in Bengaluru. This decision comes in the wake of a tragic Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad, which claimed multiple lives.

The protest was originally intended to hold the state government accountable for a stampede that resulted in 11 deaths, accusing it of being ill-prepared. The BJP had planned to lay siege to the Chief Minister's residence, demanding accountability and resignations from key state officials.

Despite the change in plans, BJP leaders did not announce a new date for the protest. They have communicated the postponement to party workers and expressed their condolences for the plane crash victims. The crash involved a London-bound Air India flight that tragically came down in a residential area.

(With inputs from agencies.)