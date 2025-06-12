Left Menu

Tragic Aviation Disaster Claims Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani died in an Air India flight crash at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad. The disaster saw the loss of all 241 passengers and crew aboard, including Indian nationals, British, Portuguese, and a Canadian. Rupani served as chief minister from 2016 to 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:09 IST
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tragically passed away after an Air India aircraft crashed near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The ill-fated flight claimed all on board.

Rupani, aged 68, led the state as chief minister from 2016 to 2021 after electoral victory in Rajkot West. His leadership marked significant political phases in Gujarat's history.

The London-bound flight AI 171, on Monday, carried 241 passengers, including 169 Indians, alongside British, Portuguese, and Canadian nationals. Investigations continue into the cause of the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

