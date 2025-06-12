Javier Milei's Bold Diplomacy: Argentinian President Honored for Pro-Israel Stance
President Javier Milei of Argentina received the USD 1 million Genesis prize in Jerusalem for his firm support of Israel amid international isolation over the Gaza conflict. Milei plans to use the prize to foster better diplomatic relations between Israel and Latin America and to combat antisemitism.
In Jerusalem, Argentine President Javier Milei was awarded the USD 1 million Genesis prize for his unwavering support of Israel in the face of growing international criticism due to its actions in Gaza.
The Genesis Prize Foundation announced that Milei will donate his award to spearhead initiatives aimed at enhancing Israel-Latin America diplomatic relations and addressing antisemitism across the region.
Known for challenging longstanding foreign policy norms, Milei has shown unprecedented support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration, particularly amidst heightened tensions following a Hamas attack in early October 2023.
