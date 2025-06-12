U.S. Steel's 'Golden Share': Trump Announces Game-Changing Deal
President Trump announced that the United States holds a 'golden share' in U.S. Steel, following a $14.9 billion acquisition by Nippon Steel. This agreement implies 51% ownership by Americans, although details remain unclear. No immediate comments from Nippon Steel or U.S. Steel were available.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:04 IST
- Country:
- United States
On Thursday, President Donald Trump declared that the United States possesses a 'golden share' in U.S. Steel, linked to a landmark $14.9 billion acquisition by Nippon Steel. This move, according to Trump, ensures that Americans maintain a 51% stake in the company.
While the exact structural elements of the deal were not clarified, Trump's statement suggests a significant shift in the ownership dynamics of the American steelmaker, ostensibly safeguarding its national interests.
Efforts to obtain comments from Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel were unavailing at press time, leaving many questions about the particulars of the deal unanswered.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mapmygenome’s Strategic Leap with Microbiome Insights Acquisition
Exxon Mobil Awaits Arbitration Outcome in Hess Acquisition Dispute
EFC (I) Ltd Achieves Robust Financial Growth and Strategic Acquisition
Taylor Swift Reclaims Her Musical Legacy: A Historic Acquisition
Zydus Expands into Global Biologics CDMO Market with Strategic Acquisition