U.S. Steel's 'Golden Share': Trump Announces Game-Changing Deal

On Thursday, President Donald Trump declared that the United States possesses a 'golden share' in U.S. Steel, linked to a landmark $14.9 billion acquisition by Nippon Steel. This move, according to Trump, ensures that Americans maintain a 51% stake in the company.

While the exact structural elements of the deal were not clarified, Trump's statement suggests a significant shift in the ownership dynamics of the American steelmaker, ostensibly safeguarding its national interests.

Efforts to obtain comments from Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel were unavailing at press time, leaving many questions about the particulars of the deal unanswered.