Left Menu

U.S. Steel's 'Golden Share': Trump Announces Game-Changing Deal

President Trump announced that the United States holds a 'golden share' in U.S. Steel, following a $14.9 billion acquisition by Nippon Steel. This agreement implies 51% ownership by Americans, although details remain unclear. No immediate comments from Nippon Steel or U.S. Steel were available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:04 IST
U.S. Steel's 'Golden Share': Trump Announces Game-Changing Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

On Thursday, President Donald Trump declared that the United States possesses a 'golden share' in U.S. Steel, linked to a landmark $14.9 billion acquisition by Nippon Steel. This move, according to Trump, ensures that Americans maintain a 51% stake in the company.

While the exact structural elements of the deal were not clarified, Trump's statement suggests a significant shift in the ownership dynamics of the American steelmaker, ostensibly safeguarding its national interests.

Efforts to obtain comments from Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel were unavailing at press time, leaving many questions about the particulars of the deal unanswered.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025