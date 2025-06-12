Expelled for Dissent: Laxman Singh's Battle with Congress Over Rahul Gandhi

In a striking revelation, former MP Laxman Singh has accused the Congress of expelling him for not endorsing Rahul Gandhi as the next prime minister. Speaking to the press on Thursday, Singh detailed his forced departure from the party, linking it to his defiance against a show-cause notice.

Laxman Singh, known for his familial connection to veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, criticized Rahul Gandhi's leadership, labeling him as inexperienced. Singh's expulsion comes amid his repeated critical remarks against party heir Gandhi, escalating tensions within Congress's ranks.

Singh's statements reflect deeper frustrations with current party leadership, notably criticizing Gandhi and Robert Vadra in the context of the Pahalgam terror attack. The former MP's defiance marks a significant commentary on internal party politics and leadership dynamics.