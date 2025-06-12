Left Menu

Expelled for Dissent: Laxman Singh's Battle with Congress Over Rahul Gandhi

Former MP Laxman Singh claims his expulsion from the Congress stemmed from his refusal to endorse Rahul Gandhi as the next prime minister. Alleging a bias within the party, Singh expressed his disappointment and criticized the party leadership's handling of recent issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:10 IST
Expelled for Dissent: Laxman Singh's Battle with Congress Over Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking revelation, former MP Laxman Singh has accused the Congress of expelling him for not endorsing Rahul Gandhi as the next prime minister. Speaking to the press on Thursday, Singh detailed his forced departure from the party, linking it to his defiance against a show-cause notice.

Laxman Singh, known for his familial connection to veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, criticized Rahul Gandhi's leadership, labeling him as inexperienced. Singh's expulsion comes amid his repeated critical remarks against party heir Gandhi, escalating tensions within Congress's ranks.

Singh's statements reflect deeper frustrations with current party leadership, notably criticizing Gandhi and Robert Vadra in the context of the Pahalgam terror attack. The former MP's defiance marks a significant commentary on internal party politics and leadership dynamics.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025