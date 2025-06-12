Trump Seeks Peaceful Resolution with Iran Amid Rising Tensions
Donald Trump expresses a desire to avoid conflict with Iran as tensions rise. He hints at a possible Israeli strike but stresses the need for Iran to make concessions in negotiations. Trump's remarks indicate a preference for diplomacy rather than escalation.
On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed a strong desire to steer clear of any military conflict with Iran, amid escalating tensions in the region. His comments came during a White House event where he addressed the media.
Trump mentioned the possibility of a strike by Israel, though he refrained from confirming its imminence. Despite this, the President emphasized his hope to dodge such an altercation, highlighting the importance of negotiations.
He suggested that Tehran needs to reconsider its stance, urging Iran to offer more substantial concessions at the negotiating table. Trump's statements underscore his preference for diplomatic routes over military escalations.
