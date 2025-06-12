Trump Claims 'Golden Share' Control in U.S. Steel Deal

In a surprising announcement, President Donald Trump declared that the United States holds a 'golden share' in U.S. Steel as part of a potential acquisition by Nippon Steel. This indicates a 51% ownership by Americans, though details remain unverified by the involved companies.

Speaking at the White House, Trump mentioned this 'golden share' supposedly guarantees control over the American steelmaker, although the structural specifics of the deal were not elucidated. Trump's mention of this deal stirred curiosity and left many seeking further clarity.

During a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump praised Nippon Steel as an excellent partner for U.S. Steel, but he later told journalists that his approval is still pending. This leaves questions about whether the acquisition will proceed with the conditions Trump suggests.

