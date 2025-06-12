Left Menu

Trump Claims 'Golden Share' Control in U.S. Steel Deal

President Trump announced the U.S. has a 'golden share' in U.S. Steel as part of a deal with Nippon Steel. This claim suggests 51% ownership by Americans, but the deal awaits Trump's final approval. Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel have not commented on this statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising announcement, President Donald Trump declared that the United States holds a 'golden share' in U.S. Steel as part of a potential acquisition by Nippon Steel. This indicates a 51% ownership by Americans, though details remain unverified by the involved companies.

Speaking at the White House, Trump mentioned this 'golden share' supposedly guarantees control over the American steelmaker, although the structural specifics of the deal were not elucidated. Trump's mention of this deal stirred curiosity and left many seeking further clarity.

During a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump praised Nippon Steel as an excellent partner for U.S. Steel, but he later told journalists that his approval is still pending. This leaves questions about whether the acquisition will proceed with the conditions Trump suggests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

