Transition in Africa Bureau: Pratt Steps Up as Fitrell Retires

Troy Fitrell, a leading figure in the U.S. State Department's Africa bureau, is set to retire in mid-July, the department confirmed on Thursday. In his absence, Jonathan Pratt, the bureau's second-in-command, will assume his duties, as the Trump administration adjusts its African policy towards trade priorities.

Fitrell, known for his tenure as U.S. Ambassador to Guinea, spearheaded the Bureau of African Affairs while awaiting an official assistant secretary appointment. As he departs, Pratt, previously U.S. Ambassador to Djibouti, is poised to bring his regional expertise to the role, having earlier served in various African nations.

In light of global competition, the U.S. aims to amplify trade and commercial opportunities on the continent, countering influences from China and Russia, especially in trade and minerals sectors. Fitrell's departure marks a significant transition as the region's strategy evolves.

