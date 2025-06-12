Left Menu

Transition in Africa Bureau: Pratt Steps Up as Fitrell Retires

Troy Fitrell, the U.S. State Department's top official for Africa, will retire in July. Jonathan Pratt, the current number two in the Africa bureau, will step into his role. Under Trump, the focus has shifted to trade in the continent. The transition aims to counter Chinese and Russian influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:21 IST
Troy Fitrell, a leading figure in the U.S. State Department's Africa bureau, is set to retire in mid-July, the department confirmed on Thursday. In his absence, Jonathan Pratt, the bureau's second-in-command, will assume his duties, as the Trump administration adjusts its African policy towards trade priorities.

Fitrell, known for his tenure as U.S. Ambassador to Guinea, spearheaded the Bureau of African Affairs while awaiting an official assistant secretary appointment. As he departs, Pratt, previously U.S. Ambassador to Djibouti, is poised to bring his regional expertise to the role, having earlier served in various African nations.

In light of global competition, the U.S. aims to amplify trade and commercial opportunities on the continent, countering influences from China and Russia, especially in trade and minerals sectors. Fitrell's departure marks a significant transition as the region's strategy evolves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

