Tribute to Vijay Rupani: A Life Dedicated to Gujarat's Growth

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed profound sorrow over the sudden death of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who tragically lost his life in the Air India crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

Vijay Rupani, aged 68, served as Gujarat's Chief Minister from August 2016 until September 2021. Throughout his tenure, Rupani was a dedicated leader, steering the state through a challenging post-Covid recovery period and launching the state Industrial Policy 2020 along with several initiatives aimed at tribal upliftment.

Before his tenure as Chief Minister, Rupani was a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2006 to 2012. His leadership and public service contributions have left a lasting impact on Gujarat's development. Chief Minister Yadav also extended his prayers for Rupani's family during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)