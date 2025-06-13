Left Menu

Trump's Blockbuster Blow: California's Gas Car Ban Derailed

President Donald Trump signed a resolution overturning California's rule banning new gas-powered car sales by 2035, sparking a legal challenge. The decision escalates ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and Democratic-led California, affecting environmental policies and auto industry dynamics. The state vows to contest the move in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 00:25 IST
In a significant move, President Donald Trump signed a resolution on Thursday, effectively blocking California's ambitious rule that sought to prohibit the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. The resolution, approved by Congress last month, represents one of the most stringent attempts in the nation to phase out gas-powered vehicles.

California quickly announced its intention to challenge the decision in court. State Attorney General Rob Bonta, alongside ten other states with Democratic attorneys general, is leading the legal fight against what they deem as not only unlawful actions by the federal government but also irrational and partisan.

This development intensifies the ongoing clash between Trump's administration and California's Democratic leadership, fueling disputes over environmental standards, LGBTQ+ rights, and electric vehicle infrastructure funding. Critics argue that the resolution undoes progress towards cleaner air and undermines America's competitive edge in the global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

