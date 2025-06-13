Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israel Prepares for Potential Strike on Iran

Israel is ready to launch an attack on Iran if it rejects a U.S. proposal to limit its nuclear program, according to the Wall Street Journal. A senior Israeli official indicated that a strike could occur as early as Sunday. Discussions between Israeli and U.S. leaders have intensified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 02:43 IST
Tensions Rise as Israel Prepares for Potential Strike on Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Israel is poised to take military action against Iran in the coming days, contingent upon Tehran's response to a U.S. proposal intended to curb its nuclear ambitions. The Wall Street Journal has reported on this development, citing sources from both the U.S. and Israel.

A senior Israeli official has indicated that the nation's military is prepared to strike as soon as Sunday, should Iran refuse to halt its production of fissile material, crucial for atomic weaponry. This information underscores the urgency of the situation.

The potential for military engagement was a key topic during a recent conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump. The dialogue suggests a coordinated approach between the two allies, aiming to address the nuclear threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025