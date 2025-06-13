Tensions Rise as Israel Prepares for Potential Strike on Iran
Israel is ready to launch an attack on Iran if it rejects a U.S. proposal to limit its nuclear program, according to the Wall Street Journal. A senior Israeli official indicated that a strike could occur as early as Sunday. Discussions between Israeli and U.S. leaders have intensified.
Israel is poised to take military action against Iran in the coming days, contingent upon Tehran's response to a U.S. proposal intended to curb its nuclear ambitions. The Wall Street Journal has reported on this development, citing sources from both the U.S. and Israel.
A senior Israeli official has indicated that the nation's military is prepared to strike as soon as Sunday, should Iran refuse to halt its production of fissile material, crucial for atomic weaponry. This information underscores the urgency of the situation.
The potential for military engagement was a key topic during a recent conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump. The dialogue suggests a coordinated approach between the two allies, aiming to address the nuclear threat.
