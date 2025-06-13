Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Iran's Nuclear Sites

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a series of strikes targeting Iran's main enrichment facility and ballistic missile program. This comes amid heightened tensions over Iran's nuclear advancements, prompting international responses and concerns about further conflict in the region.

Updated: 13-06-2025 07:21 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
In a bold move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel has initiated attacks on Iran, aiming at key nuclear sites and the nation's ballistic missile program. The strikes have been described as preemptive in the face of what Netanyahu calls an 'intolerable threat' from Iran. As explosions rocked Tehran, the Iranian capital, concerns about escalation in the region have heightened significantly.

These developments coincide with the International Atomic Energy Agency's censure of Iran for not collaborating with inspectors, prompting Iran to declare the establishment of a new enrichment facility. The United States, while advocating restraint, has moved diplomatic and military personnel as precautionary measures. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the US was not involved in the Israeli strikes, emphasizing the protection of American interests.

The strikes have had immediate economic repercussions, as oil prices saw a significant spike. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz further informed of expected retaliatory missile and drone attacks against Israel. Both Iran and Israel have since closed their airspace, marking a potentially pivotal moment in the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.

