Iran Warns Israel of Severe Repercussions
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has condemned Israel for a recent attack on Iran that resulted in the deaths of key military officials and scientists. Khamenei asserted that Israel's actions have unveiled its malicious intentions, declaring that Iran will retaliate with 'severe punishment'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-06-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 08:46 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a stark warning to Israel, threatening severe punishment for its recent assault on Iran.
The attack, which was confirmed by the state-run IRNA news agency, resulted in the deaths of significant military officials and scientists.
Khamenei stated that Israel's actions have uncovered its wicked and blood-stained nature, promising retaliatory measures for the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Israel
- Ayatollah
- Khamenei
- retaliation
- attack
- military
- scientists
- IRNA
- statement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Puzzle Unpacked: Life Sentence for 2018 Patnagarh Parcel Bomb Attack
China's Military Engages at Shangri-La Dialogue
What terrorists did in Pahalgam was attack on humanity, we are now united in fight against terrorism: PM Modi at Sikkim's statehood event.
Pahalgam Attack and Sikkim's Legacy: India's United Front
Unity in Diversity: PM Modi Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Lauds Sikkim's Progress