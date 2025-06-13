Left Menu

Iran Warns Israel of Severe Repercussions

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has condemned Israel for a recent attack on Iran that resulted in the deaths of key military officials and scientists. Khamenei asserted that Israel's actions have unveiled its malicious intentions, declaring that Iran will retaliate with 'severe punishment'.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a stark warning to Israel, threatening severe punishment for its recent assault on Iran.

The attack, which was confirmed by the state-run IRNA news agency, resulted in the deaths of significant military officials and scientists.

Khamenei stated that Israel's actions have uncovered its wicked and blood-stained nature, promising retaliatory measures for the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

