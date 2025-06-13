Cyprus Prepares Evacuation Protocol for Middle East Nationals

In a strategic move, Cyprus has initiated a mechanism to aid in evacuating third-country nationals from the Middle East, ready to activate if necessary, according to government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis. This proactive stance highlights Cyprus's preparedness for potential regional crises.

Further emphasizing the island nation's readiness, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides convened a National Security Council meeting scheduled for later on Friday. This meeting underscores the government's commitment to safeguard people potentially affected by Middle Eastern conflicts.

The announcement and subsequent council meeting show Cyprus's responsibility and proactive measures in international evacuation efforts, demonstrating its role as a secure and organized facilitator amid regional instability.

