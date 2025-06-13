Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Iranian Drone Offensive on Israel

In a significant escalation, over 100 Iranian drones were launched toward Israel, triggering air raid sirens in Jordan. Iraqi sources confirmed the drones crossed Iraqi airspace. Residents near the Iran-Iraq border reported hearing aircraft and explosions. The Israeli military is intercepting these drones outside its territory.

Air raid sirens reverberated through Jordan's capital on Friday as a fleet of Iranian drones set their sights on Israel, responding to previous Israeli strikes on Iranian targets.

According to Iraqi security officials, who spoke under anonymity due to the delicate nature of the information, more than 100 drones took off from Iran, traversing Iraqi airspace toward their target.

Reports from residents in Iraq's Diyala province, adjacent to Iran, described hearing aircraft and subsequent explosions early on Friday, coinciding with the first appearance of drones heading from Iran toward Israel. In response, the Israeli military engaged these threats beyond their borders.

