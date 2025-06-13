Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams Israel's Actions as Threat to World Peace
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized Israel for its recent strikes in Iran, labeling it a "global thug" supported by the US. Vijayan warned that such actions threaten world peace and urged global condemnation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 13-06-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 12:43 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sharply criticized Israel, calling the nation a "longtime global thug" with undue arrogance fueled by US backing.
This statement was in response to queries regarding Israel's recent military operations targeting Iran's nuclear and military sites.
Vijayan argued these actions endanger world peace and urged global opposition to such attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
