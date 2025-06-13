Slovakia Urges Middle East Restraint Amid Tensions
Slovakia's foreign minister has urged all concerned parties in the Middle East to prioritize restraint and diplomatic dialogue. Amid escalating tensions, the call aims to encourage peaceful solutions through diplomacy. The minister's statement highlights the importance of dialogue in preventing conflict escalation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:05 IST
- Country:
- Czechia
Slovakia's foreign minister issued a call for restraint to all parties involved in the Middle East conflict on Friday, emphasizing the need for de-escalation.
Juraj Blanar, the foreign minister, stressed the importance of diplomacy and dialogue in addressing the current tensions in the region.
His statement, shared on social media platform X, comes amid growing concerns of escalating violence, urging parties to engage in peaceful solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement