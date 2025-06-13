Left Menu

Political Clash Over Tragic Air India Crash: BJP vs Congress

The BJP criticized the Congress for politicizing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks after an Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which resulted in 241 deaths. Congress deemed Shah's response 'insensitive,' while the BJP accused Congress of spreading misinformation and ignoring the nation's mourning.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The BJP strongly criticized the Congress for what it termed as 'shameful' politicking over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments following the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which resulted in the deaths of 241 people. According to the BJP, Congress's remarks disrupted the country's mourning process.

Congress's media head, Pawan Khera, called Shah's remarks 'insensitive' and demanded accountability rather than a 'shrug and a lecture on fate.' Khera shared a short clip of Shah's statement, accusing him of evading responsibility for the tragedy.

In a forceful reply, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Congress of spreading fake news by using an 11-second excerpt from Shah's 7-minute 11-second speech. Bhandari emphasized that Shah had pledged support to the victims' families and announced an investigation into the crash.

