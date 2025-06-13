Russia Condemns Israeli Airstrikes on Iran, Calls for Restraint
Russia has condemned Israeli airstrikes on Iran, voicing concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East. The strikes, part of Operation Rising Lion, targeted Iran’s nuclear and military sites. Moscow urges a diplomatic resolution, warning against military actions that threaten regional security.
In a firm rebuke, Russia has condemned Israel's recent airstrikes on Iran, describing them as 'unprovoked' and a violation of international law. The strikes, part of Israel's Operation Rising Lion, have resulted in the deaths of prominent military commanders and nuclear scientists in Iran.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed 'extreme concern' over the escalating tensions in the Middle East, warning that such actions severely threaten regional and international security. Russia urges a shift from military force to a peaceful, political, and diplomatic resolution regarding Iran's nuclear program.
The Kremlin is monitoring the situation closely, with President Vladimir Putin receiving updates from various Russian security departments. In response to the escalating situation, Russia has suspended civil aviation flights to Israel, Iran, and the Emirates until June 23.
