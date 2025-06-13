Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Condemns Israeli Actions: Calls for Global Intervention

In a fervent address at the Jamia Masjid, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq criticized Israel's recent military actions against Iran, describing the nation as a 'rogue state' that poses a significant threat to global peace. The attack led to civilian casualties and assassinations of Iranian military officials, which Farooq condemned as inexcusable.

He emphasized the ongoing plight of Palestinians, accusing Israel of perpetuating genocide and destabilizing the Middle East. Farooq urged the United Nations and international community to intervene, demanding an end to hostilities in Gaza and across the region.

Domestically, Farooq condemned the restrictions on religious freedoms in Kashmir, criticizing the government's decision to prevent Eid prayers at key sites and highlighting the ongoing political and administrative challenges faced by the region's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)