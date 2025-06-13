Left Menu

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Condemns Israeli Actions: Calls for Global Intervention

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, strongly condemned Israel's attack on Iran, labeling it a threat to world peace. He criticized the oppression faced by religious communities in Kashmir, urging the UN and global leaders to hold Israel accountable and safeguard basic rights in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:05 IST
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Condemns Israeli Actions: Calls for Global Intervention
attack
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent address at the Jamia Masjid, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq criticized Israel's recent military actions against Iran, describing the nation as a 'rogue state' that poses a significant threat to global peace. The attack led to civilian casualties and assassinations of Iranian military officials, which Farooq condemned as inexcusable.

He emphasized the ongoing plight of Palestinians, accusing Israel of perpetuating genocide and destabilizing the Middle East. Farooq urged the United Nations and international community to intervene, demanding an end to hostilities in Gaza and across the region.

Domestically, Farooq condemned the restrictions on religious freedoms in Kashmir, criticizing the government's decision to prevent Eid prayers at key sites and highlighting the ongoing political and administrative challenges faced by the region's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025