Middle East on Edge: Israel-Iran Conflict Escalates

An early Friday morning attack by Israel on Iran has heightened tensions between the two nations, already embroiled in a longstanding feud over nuclear ambitions. The strikes took out high-ranking Iranian military officials and targeted crucial nuclear and missile sites, marking one of the most consequential military actions since the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed severe retaliation, which saw multitudes of drones heading towards Israel. Countries across the globe have expressed concern and urged both sides for restraint, as the possibility of widespread conflict looms larger than ever.

Israel's preemptive move, involving over 200 aircraft and clandestine operations within Iran, has been condemned by many regional powers while sparking anxiety among citizens who rushed to secure essentials. Iranian authorities admitted the assault dealt a heavy blow, with the deaths of key military figures complicating any immediate retaliation strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)