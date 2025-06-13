Left Menu

US Military Realignment Amid Middle East Tensions

The United States is repositioning military assets, including naval destroyers, in the Middle East following Israeli strikes on Iran and potential Iranian retaliation. President Trump is in talks with his security advisors about the situation, according to unnamed officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:13 IST
US Military Realignment Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is redeploying its military resources in the Middle East as tensions escalate following Israel's strikes on Iran. Potential retaliation by Tehran has prompted the move, according to two US officials.

The US Navy has ordered the destroyer USS Thomas Hudner to head for the Eastern Mediterranean. A second destroyer is being positioned to respond quickly if required by the White House.

President Donald Trump is currently consulting with his National Security Council principals to evaluate the unfolding situation, according to sources who wished to remain unnamed to discuss unreleased details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025