US Military Realignment Amid Middle East Tensions
The United States is repositioning military assets, including naval destroyers, in the Middle East following Israeli strikes on Iran and potential Iranian retaliation. President Trump is in talks with his security advisors about the situation, according to unnamed officials.
The United States is redeploying its military resources in the Middle East as tensions escalate following Israel's strikes on Iran. Potential retaliation by Tehran has prompted the move, according to two US officials.
The US Navy has ordered the destroyer USS Thomas Hudner to head for the Eastern Mediterranean. A second destroyer is being positioned to respond quickly if required by the White House.
President Donald Trump is currently consulting with his National Security Council principals to evaluate the unfolding situation, according to sources who wished to remain unnamed to discuss unreleased details.
