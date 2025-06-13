Family Feud in PMK: Leadership Battle Between Ramadoss and Anbumani Intensifies
In the midst of an ongoing leadership tussle within the PMK, founder S Ramadoss insists on remaining president for life. Tensions with his son Anbumani continue to rise, highlighted by Anbumani's 100-day 'Rights Retrieval Yatra' launching on Ramadoss's birthday, underscoring diverging visions for the party.
PMK founder-leader S Ramadoss has vowed to retain the party presidency for the remainder of his life amidst escalating tensions with his son, Anbumani. The leadership rift within the Pattali Makkal Katchi remains unresolved, with Ramadoss questioning Anbumani's authority within the party.
Ramadoss, who has built the PMK from the ground up, expressed his inability to comply with Anbumani's directives, which he claims overreach his established authority. A recent interaction with Anbumani notably impacted Ramadoss's health, necessitating medical intervention.
Amidst this discord, Anbumani announced a 100-day 'Tamil Nadu People's Rights Retrieval Yatra,' beginning on Ramadoss's birthday. The campaign aims to advocate for various rights, including social justice, women's safety, employment, and sustainable development, signaling a strategic divergence in party objectives.
