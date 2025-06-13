Left Menu

The Surge in Immigration Detentions: A Deep Dive

Since President Trump took office, immigration detentions have soared, particularly for those with only immigration violations. Data shows an 800% increase, highlighting a shift from focusing on serious criminals to a broader enforcement agenda. Protests have arisen as ICE quotas climb, catching many non-criminals in operations.

Since Donald Trump assumed the presidency, there has been a dramatic rise in immigration detentions, notably among individuals charged solely with immigration violations, according to government data.

Statistics from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reveal a stark increase in such detentions, with numbers escalating from approximately 860 in January to 7,800 recently, marking an unprecedented climb of over 800%. Those with additional criminal charges are also being detained, but at a much lower rate of 91%.

This shift has prompted protests across the country, with critics arguing that the aggressive detention quotas are not justified by public safety concerns. The focus on non-criminals during raids has sparked backlash, highlighting tensions between Trump's hardline immigration agenda and public opinion.

