The Surge in Immigration Detentions: A Deep Dive

Since Donald Trump assumed the presidency, there has been a dramatic rise in immigration detentions, notably among individuals charged solely with immigration violations, according to government data.

Statistics from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reveal a stark increase in such detentions, with numbers escalating from approximately 860 in January to 7,800 recently, marking an unprecedented climb of over 800%. Those with additional criminal charges are also being detained, but at a much lower rate of 91%.

This shift has prompted protests across the country, with critics arguing that the aggressive detention quotas are not justified by public safety concerns. The focus on non-criminals during raids has sparked backlash, highlighting tensions between Trump's hardline immigration agenda and public opinion.

(With inputs from agencies.)