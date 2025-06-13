The Surge in Immigration Detentions: A Deep Dive
Since President Trump took office, immigration detentions have soared, particularly for those with only immigration violations. Data shows an 800% increase, highlighting a shift from focusing on serious criminals to a broader enforcement agenda. Protests have arisen as ICE quotas climb, catching many non-criminals in operations.
Since Donald Trump assumed the presidency, there has been a dramatic rise in immigration detentions, notably among individuals charged solely with immigration violations, according to government data.
Statistics from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reveal a stark increase in such detentions, with numbers escalating from approximately 860 in January to 7,800 recently, marking an unprecedented climb of over 800%. Those with additional criminal charges are also being detained, but at a much lower rate of 91%.
This shift has prompted protests across the country, with critics arguing that the aggressive detention quotas are not justified by public safety concerns. The focus on non-criminals during raids has sparked backlash, highlighting tensions between Trump's hardline immigration agenda and public opinion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protests Erupt as MP Radhakrishnan Accused in Cooperative Bank Scam
CBI Cracks Down on Corruption with Arrests in Fake Passport Racket
Maharashtra ATS arrests Thane resident for spying for Pakistan: officials.
Balochistan Shutdown Protests Civilians' Deaths Amid Alleged Extrajudicial Killings
Fuel Theft Scandal: Arrests Made in IAF Jet Fuel Theft