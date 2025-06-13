Netanyahu's Diplomatic Offensive: Rallying Global Support

In a concerted diplomatic effort to win approval for Israel's military actions against Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reached out to several global leaders. Notable among them are Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Discussions began last night, according to Netanyahu's office. Upcoming talks are planned with US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The leaders expressed their understanding of Israel's defensive measures against Iranian threats.

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has been dialoguing with counterparts worldwide to communicate the Cabinet's decisions and ongoing military operations. India has voiced deep concern over these developments, urging restraint from both Israel and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)