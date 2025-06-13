Political Firestorm: Nilambur Bypoll Sees Heated Exchange Over Alleged Alliances

As the Nilambur Assembly by-election campaign intensifies, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) of collaborating with Jamaat-e-Islami, an Islamist organization. He claimed that the alliance is eager to seek support from any group opposing the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The alleged cooperation has drawn criticism, particularly from Congress ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Congress leader V D Satheesan responded by alleging that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is engaging in communal rhetoric. The debate underscores challenges in aligning with groups like the Welfare Party, associated with Jamaat-e-Islami, amid societal controversy.

This contentious political landscape sets the stage for a high-stakes contest between Congress candidate Arayadan Shoukath and CPI(M) member M Swaraj as parties brace for next year's assembly elections. Both sides are scrambling to sway public opinion and solidify their political positions in a tumultuous environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)