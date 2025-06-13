Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Nilambur Bypoll Sees Heated Exchange Over Alleged Alliances

In the Nilambur Assembly bypoll, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes the Congress-led UDF for alleged cooperation with Jamaat-e-Islami. The controversy highlights debate over secular parties' alliances with groups like the Welfare Party. Both political fronts view the bypoll as crucial ahead of upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:01 IST
Political Firestorm: Nilambur Bypoll Sees Heated Exchange Over Alleged Alliances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As the Nilambur Assembly by-election campaign intensifies, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) of collaborating with Jamaat-e-Islami, an Islamist organization. He claimed that the alliance is eager to seek support from any group opposing the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The alleged cooperation has drawn criticism, particularly from Congress ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Congress leader V D Satheesan responded by alleging that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is engaging in communal rhetoric. The debate underscores challenges in aligning with groups like the Welfare Party, associated with Jamaat-e-Islami, amid societal controversy.

This contentious political landscape sets the stage for a high-stakes contest between Congress candidate Arayadan Shoukath and CPI(M) member M Swaraj as parties brace for next year's assembly elections. Both sides are scrambling to sway public opinion and solidify their political positions in a tumultuous environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025